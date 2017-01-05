× Convicted Tow Truck Driver Dies During Prison Sentence

HONESDALE — A tow truck driver from Wilkes-Barre who had been serving time in prison for homicide by vehicle has died.

Robert Wickham, 60, passed away Monday at a hospital in Wayne County.

Wickham was found guilty in 2012 of driving under the influence when he caused the death of a Denise Polinchak.

According to police, Wickham was called to tow Polinchak’s car at the Social Security building near Wilkes-Barre. Investigators say when he backed up, Polinchak was hit by an open car door and was thrown to the ground. She died from her injuries.

Wickham had served about four years of a prison sentence of four to eight years.