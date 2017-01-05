Convicted Tow Truck Driver Dies During Prison Sentence

Posted 2:17 pm, January 5, 2017, by
Robert Wickham

Robert Wickham

HONESDALE — A tow truck driver from Wilkes-Barre who had been serving time in prison for homicide by vehicle has died.

Robert Wickham, 60, passed away Monday at a hospital in Wayne County.

Wickham was found guilty in 2012 of driving under the influence when he caused the death of a Denise Polinchak.

According to police, Wickham was called to tow Polinchak’s car at the Social Security building near Wilkes-Barre. Investigators say when he backed up, Polinchak was hit by an open car door and was thrown to the ground. She died from her injuries.

Wickham had served about four years of a prison sentence of four to eight years.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s