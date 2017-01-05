Butter Sculpture Unveiled at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture took place Thursday morning at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

The half-ton butter sculpture highlights innovative practices to enrich the soil and reduce storm-water runoff, such as crop management, plants and groundcover near streams, streambank fencing, and manure storage facilities.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors. According to a report issued by the Hershey Harrisburg Regional Visitors Bureau, the 2015 show had an estimated economic impact of $95 million to the south-central Pennsylvania region, supporting more than 18,000 jobs over the course of the week-long event.

The show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and January 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 81.

