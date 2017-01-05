Butter Sculpture Unveiled at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture took place Thursday morning at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

The half-ton butter sculpture highlights innovative practices to enrich the soil and reduce storm-water runoff, such as crop management, plants and groundcover near streams, streambank fencing, and manure storage facilities.

2017 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture! #PAFS17 pic.twitter.com/wAmlv5oxt2 — PA Center For Dairy (@CtrDairyExcel) January 5, 2017

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors. According to a report issued by the Hershey Harrisburg Regional Visitors Bureau, the 2015 show had an estimated economic impact of $95 million to the south-central Pennsylvania region, supporting more than 18,000 jobs over the course of the week-long event.

The show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and January 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 81.