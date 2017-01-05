Bryan Schor at James Madison

Posted 10:40 pm, January 5, 2017, by

Former Delaware Valley QB Bryan Schor leads James Madison into the FCS National Championship Game Saturday against Youngstown State.  Schor talked about keeping focused in the days before the biggest game of his career.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

