× U.S. Marshalls Nab Suspect in Deadly Wilkes-Barre Shooting

WILKES-BARRE – A man wanted for a deadly shooting last year in Wilkes-Barre has been captured in New York.

U.S. Marshalls captured Dominic Ray, 24, of Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning in New York City.

Ray is wanted for the deadly shooting of Victor Grandy, 32, of Far Rockaway, New York, at the Sherman Hills housing project in October of 2016.