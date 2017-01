× Troopers: Thief Used Machete in Burglary Attempt

TURBOT TOWNSHIP – A man is in custody after he tried to break into a home in Northumberland County with a machete, according to state police.

Investigators said David Everitt, 68, of Milton, caused about $100 in damage with a machete, trying to break into a home on Golf Course Road in Turbot Township around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said Everitt was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be arraigned when released.