Smucker’s Recalls Certain 9 Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty Cat Foods

Orrville, OH – The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9LivesTM, EverPetTM, and Special KittyTM canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during a review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

The full list of affected products can be found here.

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003670 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910002860 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003640 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910000312 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003660 EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114 Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120 Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk

13 oz each 8113109609 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119 Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).