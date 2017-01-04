Smucker’s Recalls Certain 9 Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty Cat Foods
Orrville, OH – The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9LivesTM, EverPetTM, and Special KittyTM canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).
The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during a review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.
The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.
The full list of affected products can be found here.
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code Consumer Unit
|Lot Numbers
|Units per Case
|Selling Unit Size
|UPC Code on Case
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
|7910052238
|6354803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052228
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000402
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000402
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000367
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003670
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000327
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000327
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000286
|6358803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910002860
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6364803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
|7910000364 (793641)
|6356803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003640
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
|7910000324
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000324
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
|7910000410
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000410
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
|7910000312 (793121)
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910000312
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
|7910000420
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000420
|9Lives
|Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
|7910053377
|6307803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910053377
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna
|7910000366
|6357803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003660
|EverPet
|Mixed Grill Dinner
|7910053114
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|7910053114
|Special Kitty
|Beef and Liver Dinner
|8113112120
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112120
|Special Kitty
|Classic Tuna Dinner
|8113112157
|6358803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112157
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap
|8113109609
|6355803
|1
|12 pk
13 oz each
|8113109609
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap
|8113112119
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112119
|Special Kitty
|Super Supper
|8113179041
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910079041
No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.
Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).