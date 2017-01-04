Scranton vs Scranton Prep hoops

Posted 10:39 pm, January 4, 2017

Top ranked Scranton Prep visited Scranton six days after the Cavaliers beat the Knights for the Lynett Tournament.  Paddy Casey scored 17 points, Wes Simons scored 16 as Prep won again 65-54.

