Police Searching for Armed Bank Robber in the Poconos

Heavy police activity at NBT Bank of Mountainhome. Reports of an armed robbery this AM. Police looking for bluish gray vehicle. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/eNohxUGYgo — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 4, 2017

BARRETT TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for the bank robber who jumped over the counter to grab cash from a bank in the Poconos.

It happened at the NBT Bank branch in Mountainhome around 9 a.m.

Police said the robber wearing a hoodie and ski mask showed a handgun, jumped over the counter and grabbed some money.

He then took off running across Route 390 south where a grayish-blue Volkswagen car was waiting and jumped in the back seat.

The driver then sped off down Route 390.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell Newswatch 16, no one was hurt and they aren’t sure how much the crook got away with but are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the getaway car.

“We are just asking for the community to help,” said Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner. “Obviously, this is daytime hours, he’s running down (Route) 390 in the middle of town and jumps into the vehicle, so again we are just asking for the community to help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.