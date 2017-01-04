× Police Officer Arrested for Threatening to Kill Wife, Kids

LEWISBURG — A police officer in Union County finds himself on the other side of the law after he was arrested for threatening to kill his wife and her kids.

According to court papers, the officer was drunk and taking prescription medication to help with an addiction.

Officer Shawn Kuhns, 40, from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department near Lewisburg is suspended from the force with pay while there is an investigation.

According to court papers, his wife ran to the home of another police officer for help when Kuhns threatened to kill her and her sons. According to court papers, Kuhns was off duty when he went out for dinner and drinks with his family. When they got home, Kuhns went to his bedroom and started destroying the furnishings inside the room. His wife and her sons tried to stop him and at this time he pushed, shoved and swung at the three and repeated, “I’m going to kill you!”

“How can we depend upon police officers if this is what they’re doing,” Brenda Terrell asked.

Police say Kuhns got so drunk he needed to be helped out of the restaurant. Paperwork indicates he got drunk so fast because he was also under the influence or prescribed medication for addiction to opioid pain medication and he is not supposed to have alcohol when taking this medication.

“I certainly wouldn’t want him protecting me, no,” Tina Prowant said.

“I think that it’s not a very promising sign. I’m not exactly sure about the appropriate action that has to be taken,” Alex Damjamovic said.

The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief says Kuhns has been suspended with pay, pending the results of an internal investigation. All of his equipment has been confiscated, but that’s as far as the chief would comment.

“He should end up being — as far as I’m concerned — not working and not getting paid for what he did,” Prowant said.

Shawn Kuhns faces several charges, including terroristic threats and harassment.

“I do believe he needs to be rehabilitated and hopefully will never ever carry a gun,” Terrell said.

Shawn Kuhns was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail. He posted bail Wednesday.