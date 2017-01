× One Killed in Wayne County Crash

TEXAS TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Wayne County.

It happened on Route 191 just south of Honesdale around 9:30 a.m.

The coroner says one driver died at the hospital. The other drivers are OK.

That part of Route 191 was closed for about an hour while the wreck was cleaned up.

State police are still investigating the crash.