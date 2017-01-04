× Last Call at Scranton Bar after 43 Years

SCRANTON — After 40 years of serving drinks and good times, a well-known bar in Scranton is closing its doors.

Heil’s Place has been serving food and drinks since 1973, but this weekend will be “last call” for the business.

The owner of Heil’s Place is calling it quits to spend more time with his family.

For more than 40 years, Heil’s Place in Scranton has stood on the corner of Wheeler Avenue. On Saturday, bartenders will serve the last call.

“I think it is very sad, it’s very sad. That was the place to be years ago. I met a lot of friends there. I met my husband there. We had a lot of good times.”

The owner said he’s closing the bar to spend more time with his family.

Joseph Trovato knows the owner and staff personally and was saddened to hear the news.

“I’ve been here a long time and he has been good and I feel bad that he is going. He’s been here since I’ve been here since I’ve been here a long time,” Trovato said.

The Hill Neighborhood Association hopes there will be new owners to keep this area of the city vibrant.

“Yeah, it would be nice if something went in there,” said Trovato.

Heil’s Place’s last day is on Saturday. The owner is hoping someone will buy the property and continue the tradition.