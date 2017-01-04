Former Attorney General Kane Begins Appeals Process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRISTOWN, PA -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has started the process of appealing her perjury conviction.

Kane was convicted and resigned last year. Prosecutors accused her of leaking confidential grand jury information to a newspaper and lying about it.

After that conviction, a judge sentenced Kane to 10 to 23 months in jail. She quickly posted bail and now the first papers in her appeal have been filed.

In August, it took just four hours for a jury in Montgomery County to find former Kane guilty of perjury and other charges.

Jurors decided Kane, from Scranton, broke the law by engineering the leak of confidential information that led to a newspaper story in 2014. The jury also found her guilty of perjury for lying to a state grand jury investigating the leaks.

In papers filed this week, her lawyers listed what they believe were nine mistakes made by the judge at Kane's trial, including denying Kane's request to have a judge from outside Montgomery County handle the trial.

Kane's lawyer claims three other judges in Montgomery County were connected to the case.

In the appeal, Kane's lawyers also argue she was a victim of selective and vindictive prosecution.

And her lawyers say Kane should have been allowed to use pornographic emails she uncovered as evidence in her defense.

Her lawyers say she never had a chance to show jurors she was targeted by some of the state employees caught up in the so-called "porngate" scandal.

The judge in Montgomery County who presided over Kane's trial will now defend her rulings in writing. The state Superior Court will then take up the appeal.

Kathleen Kane remains free on bail.