× Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A woman in Lackawanna County marked a special milestone on Tuesday as she celebrated her 106th birthday.

Nearly 50 people gathered at the Clarks Summit Senior Living Center wishing a happy birthday to fellow resident Marian Pysh.

Marian shared her secret to her longevity.

“Take a walk every morning before breakfast, rain or shine, and you’ll be fine,” she said.

To put it in perspective, Marian was born more than a year before the sinking of the Titanic.