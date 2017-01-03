Viral Video Renews Calls For Furniture Safety Legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Viral video showing a toddler tipping a dresser onto himself has renewed safety calls from US Senator Bob Casey.

The 2-year-old boy in Utah was freed by his twin and his parents say he's OK. They say they released the video as a warning to parents to secure their furniture.

"It's hard to watch. It's very difficult to think that something so easily and so quickly can happen like that and that sometimes is the case, unexpectedly in parenting things happen in the blink of an eye,” said Nicole Severs of South Abington Township.

Severs is a teacher and co-owner of a pre-school in Lackawanna County. She and her husband are also the proud parents of three sweet and active boys.

"I think it's this innate desire for them to just crave movement and action and again just that climbing and movement,” she said.

In their toy room at home, the Severs have secured furniture like a tv to the wall to keep their kids safe, but they say anything can happen.

"How his twin just kicked in and just pushed that up, thank God he's OK, but to think what could have happened is terrifying,” said Severs.

Senator Casey has renewed his call for legislation called the STURDY Act, which would force stronger furniture safety design standards.

Casey helped propose the legislation last year after IKEA dressers tipped and children were killed.

In a statement, Casey said:

“Horrifying incidents, like the one appearing in this video, show why we need strong, enforceable stability standards for furniture that can harm children…it's a miracle that a life wasn't lost in this incident."

If it keeps children safe, the Severs say they support it.

"If that awareness was raised, that would be a wonderful thing because it is probably something a lot of people don't think about,” said Severs.

Casey calls the legislation “common sense” and said he hopes it passes soon.