× Undecking The Halls

For many of us, the holidays are a done deal! That means it’s time to take down the tree, the festive lights, and the other Christmas decor.

To help you say so long to the holidays and hello to seasonal storage, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Christina Hitchcock in the Moscow area of Lackawanna County.

Christina is a blogger/social media influence and mom for some DIY ideas.

Here are some of her holiday decoration storage tips:

Clean out the clutter: Donate, sell or trash items that are broken or you no longer use.

Get organized: Group holiday items by room, color or decoration type before placing in storage totes. Label totes with the contents.

Get creative: Use common household items (like Ziploc bags and egg cartons) to protect and keep your decorations tidy.

Household items you can use to store holiday decorations:

Ziploc bags

Egg cartons

Coffee filters

Coffee cans

Plastic hangers

Head here for more of Christina’s tips including printable labels to help you stay organized.

Although this week will be busy for many taking down that holiday decor, there’s still one Christmas to go this Saturday for those who follow the Julian calendar.