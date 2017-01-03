× Troopers: Fight Over TV Leads to Police Standoff

PALO ALTO — A fight over a TV led to a brief police standoff Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County.

State police said Casey Azbell, 24, of Pottsville pulled a knife on three people inside a home in Palo Alto and wouldn’t let them leave.

When one of the men tried to escape, troopers said John Fry, 45, of Pottsville, put him in a headlock.

Troopers said it all stemmed from an argument over who owned a TV. Azbell let one of the men leave to go get the TV, and that man called police.

State police arrived at the home and Azbell refused to come out. Troopers entered the home and had a brief fight with Azbell.

Both Azbell and Fry were arrested. Azbell was charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. Fry was charged with unlawful restraint and harassment.