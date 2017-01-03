× Taxi Cab Company Hits Temporary Scranton Roadblock

SCRANTON — A cab company ready to hit the road in Lackawanna County has a false start because its drivers don’t have the necessary papers.

The city of Scranton already has two cab companies and a third was supposed to start operations Tuesday.

Burgit’s Electric City Taxi has been operating in Wilkes-Barre and expanded to Scranton with plans to start picking up fares on Tuesday.

Now, it will likely be days before the cabbies can pick up riders after finding out they didn’t have the license they need to operate.

About half a dozen cab drivers found themselves needing applications notarized rather than finding fares around Scranton.

Over at the new Burgit’s Electric City Taxi garage in south side, their taxis are parked, and what was supposed to be the first day of operations in Scranton will have to wait.

“Laws are laws. In Wilkes-Barre, you don’t need a chauffeur license, in Scranton, you do. (It’s) one of those little hoop holes we’ll go through,” said Shawn Howell Burgit’s Electric City Taxi.

Police curbed the cab company because drivers didn’t have the necessary chauffeur licenses, so the cabbies filled out the necessary paperwork

and turned it in to the police department.

“I just hope it don’t take a week or whatever, quick as possible,” said Mike Furson, Burgit’s Electric City Taxi.

About a half dozen of those drivers for Burgit’s Electric City Taxi were ready to go on the first day of operations in the city but found out they needed chauffeur’s licenses, so that will run them around $30 each before they can get up and running and approved by police.

“It shows any kind of warrants or any kind of convictions, makes sure (their) license is current and active, not suspended or anything like that,” explained Scranton Police Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz.

According to police, a chauffeur license has been a must-have for cab drivers in Scranton for more than 20 years. It applies to Uber and Lyft drivers as well.

For now that license is the final hurdle for the newest cab company on the block before it’s up and running.

“I guess it makes sure everybody’s pretty good,” said Furson. “You don’t want bad people driving cabs. It is what it is.”

“It’s one of those things we didn’t know, we’ll get it down pat,” added Howell.

The chauffeur license includes a photo of the driver for the cab passenger to see that he or she is certified and costs $15 a year. Once Burgit’s drivers have them, they’ll be cleared to operate in Scranton.