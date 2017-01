× Shots Fired in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Police are investigating gunfire in Williamsport.

Authorities say three cars were hit by bullets around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of High Street and First Avenue. One of the vehicles was being driven at the time.

Police said no one was hurt by the gunshots in Williamsport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Aaron Levan at 570-327-7548 or Agent Jason Bolt at 570-327-7554.