Residents Fight to Keep Water Clean

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -- Water problems brought residents to a township supervisors meeting in Schuylkill County.

Protesters stood outside the West Penn Township building Tuesday night fed up by water extraction affecting their community.

A local firm started extracting water from the township last year for the Niagara company.

Since then, residents say there have been problems.

"You can't continue to drain one small community of water and not expect there to be repercussions," said Allison McArdle of New Ringgold.

During the meeting, tensions boiled over as residents met with township supervisors.

Jim Hehn of Andreas said back in November when water companies started extracting near his home, his water supply turned brown.

"It happened on a Friday night late at night. They really run it at night. We obviously couldn't use the water that night and it was pretty brown Saturday and we had to leave the house," Hehn said.

Residents say the quality of the water has made them find alternatives just for simple chores.

"They are screwing up with my water so bad, I don't wash my whites at home. I take them someplace else. You know why? Because the red crap that comes up, it stains," said Celia Pohlot of New Ringgold.

The water trucks are expected to run 100 trucks daily through West Penn Township leaving residents worried about conditions on once quiet roads.

"I want my kids to be able to walk safely across the street to see their aunt, and with 100 trucks traveling there through the day, you can't keep them safe," added McArdle.

Residents plan to protest every month until the water extraction stops.

Township supervisors say the issue will be brought up again at next month's meeting.