Penn State wrap up story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trace McSorley's first pass was intercepted, but more important;y his last pass was intercepted. The highest rose bowl game in history was an instant classic, but a heartbreaker for the Nittany Lions as they lose to USC 52-49.

They've come back all year long but after they came back this time, USC mounted their own.

"We just put so much effort into the season", lamented Safety Malik "...it hurts this is the first time I've ever cried after a loss in college. "

"In that locker room, there is obviously raw emotion right now" reflected Coach James Franklin. "A lot of hurt going on right now, and that's natural, but these guys should have their chins held high, their chest out because what we've been able to accomplish this year from the beginning to the end, is really the story. I mean tonight, tonight obviously is may have been a small sample in what may have been the most exciting Rose Bowl ever."

Because of a couple of Nittany Lions, Penn State scored four Ttouchdown's on four offensive plays. Saquon Barkley had a 194 yards and two touchdown's. Chris Godwin, 187 and two more.

"You know" said Franklin, "the catch behind and made an unbelievable catch, the bobble for the touchdown , he's a special player. The guys makes plays. Saquon's had made big plays all year long. Mike Gesicki, has made big plays all year long. But, we didn't do enough."

A rough end to a great season, but a springboard forward.

"This loss sucks" rued RB Saquon Barkley, "but use it as motivation for the off season. We were so close to being rose bowl champs, but we still have so much to do, we are still a young team coming back so use that as motivation and try to be the best team, next year. "

So, the Nittany Lions cannot raise the Leishman Trophy and win the Grand Daddy of them all. But, this was an incredible season, eleven wins and there's no doubt that this team will be back next season. With the Nittany Lions Pasadena, Landon Stolar, Newswatch 16 Sports.>