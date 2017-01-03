× Penn State Fans Head Home with Many Memories

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Penn State fans heading back to northeastern and central Pennsylvania have been touching down back home all day Tuesday.

The terminals of Los Angeles International Airport were filled with the blue and white of Penn State fans heading home, not sad but glad.

Some were upset, of course, that Penn State lost a thriller Rose Bowl to USC but grateful the Nittany Lions surprise season provided the opportunity for this trip.

“It was amazing,” said Drew Haydt of Lehighton. “Until the end, and it could have been different, but that’s the way it goes.”

“I would’ve liked a little better ending but we had a great time,” said Rick Pambianco of Peckville. “We’re looking forward to the next bowl game. We’ll be there so we’ll be looking for you. Wherever you’re going to be, we’ll be there.”

For several days, Penn Staters took the Los Angeles area by storm experiencing all the Rose Bowl and its legendary parade had to offer.

A Thompson Travel group of fans is returning to northeastern Pennsylvania with many memories.

“It was great, tremendous,” said Art Lucarelli of Old Forge. “The parade was tremendous. Disappointed in the game but they played great, they played hard and that’s all you can ask for.”

It’s a plane full of fans who enjoyed experiencing this Rose Bowl together and who return home with a lot of excitement about what the young Nittany Lion team has in store for next season.

It’s a long trip to go to California to follow Penn State, but fans say it was worth every minute of it except maybe the five seconds when Penn State lost.