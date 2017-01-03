Judge Dismisses Homicide Charges Against Former Wrestler ‘Superfly’ Snuka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN -- A judge in Lehigh County dismissed homicide charges against former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

Prosecutors accused Snuka of killing his former girlfriend at a motel outside Allentown back in 1983.

Lehigh County's district attorney revived the case in 2015.

Snuka, 73, suffers from dementia. His wife also announced he has stomach cancer.

Last year, a judge in the Lehigh Valley determined Snuka was not competent to stand trial.