× Help Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER — This week, the talk is all about New Year’s resolutions. Two popular ones deal with eating better and working out more, and quitting smoking.

Neither is easy, but both are attainable if you’re really serious about making the changes.

It seems a lot of people have good intentions this time of year. Losing weight and getting fit are popular New Year’s resolutions. It’s where heather Specht of New Columbia was last year.

“Getting in shape was kind of a dreadful thought because I didn’t know how to do it, and didn’t want to run full course into it,” said Specht.

Heather says she got started by asking a friend to keep her accountable and then they both reached out to their employer’s wellness coordinator at Geisinger Medical Center.

She says through the major motivators group, Michael Morton helped them learn the science behind what works, and more importantly, helped keep them on track.

“The purpose of our group is to learn these things so we can apply them to help us meet our goals every year moving forward.”

Seeking out a group of like-minded people is also what Mary Summa suggests when it comes to smoking cessation.

“It takes a person at least about seven times before they successfully quit,” said Summa, who is a nurse practitioner at the CVS Minute Clinic, in the store along Moosic Street in Scranton.

She says quitting smoking is another popular New Year’s resolution and one that tends to be more doable by using products along with help from others.

“Most people are successful with motivational or behavioral coaching with over-the-counter or prescription therapy.”

Heather Specht lost weight and inches and enjoys showing her two boys what a healthy lifestyle looks like.

“I felt like I needed to do more for them, set a good example for them.”

And according to Geisinger wellness coordinator Michael Morton, that’s why she was able to keep that resolution all year long.

“Instead of focusing on weight, instead of focusing on a certain place, focus on how you feel, how you want to feel, and your whys. Why is it important to you? If you don’t have that thought out yet, it might be a short-term thing,” said Morton.

Your doctor, and in some cases your employer, will be able to help you find plans and programs if those goals are also among your New Year’s resolutions.