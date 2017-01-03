Giving Back in Memory of a Lost Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- Sitting inside the sunroom, at the Ronald McDonald House near Danville brings back a lot of memories for Colleen Bush of Montrose. She practically called the place her second home during the toughest time in her life when her daughter Sarah was born with a terminal illness in 2001.

"When she was born, we stayed here off and on for 15 months until she passed away," Bush said.

The Ronald McDonald House is a nonprofit that provides a place for families to stay when their children are in the hospital.

For Colleen Bush, the place was much more. It was a comforting home-like environment that allowed her to stay close to her daughter while she was on this earth.

"Without this house, I don't know what I would've done," she said.

In honor of her little angel, Colleen decided to crochet angel ornaments in November as a way to give back to the Ronald McDonald House.

"We sold them for $2 apiece."

She, along with her husband and daughter Katie, intended to raise about $200 with the angel ornaments but ended up surpassing that goal.

"When Channel 16 first came up and did the interview back in the first part of December, it just ballooned from there. We got phone calls from people in Stroudsburg, from people in Hazleton, who sent me money for angels."

On Tuesday she was able to present the Ronald McDonald House near Danville with a check for more than $800.

"It's not only about the donation that Colleen brought today. It's her spirit. It's her passion. I applaud her voluntarism. I applaud her for giving back and never forgetting what the house meant to her and her family," said Ann Blugis with the Ronald McDonald House.

In the last 36 years, that Ronald McDonald house near Danville has helped and housed over 300,000 families.

Colleen Bush says she'll continue to do fundraisers to make sure the doors there always stay open.