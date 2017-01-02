Watching in Wonder: The Rose Parade in Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -- It's the grandeur of the Rose Parade in person. It's the towering flower-filled floats rolling by in all their glory. And it's a firsthand experience for thousands of Penn State fans.

"Oh, they're spectacular. The flowers are just wonderful," said Suzanne Scatena of Bloomsburg.

The stands that line the miles of parade route were filled with blue and white, including one crew of Penn State fans from our part of Pennsylvania.

The Blue Band being a part of the parade made the Keystone State's presence even greater.

"It's like being home a little bit in California, so it's very nice," said Sue Grisewood of Mountain Top.

The world was watching as the majestic floats paraded through Pasadena, but for fans from northeastern and central Pennsylvania, they say this is a once in a lifetime experience to see this in person.

"You see the parade on TV your whole life and then you finally have the opportunity with Penn State going to Rose Bowl," said Gene Eubert of Schuylkill Haven.

"It's awesome, and it's a great experience I'm going to be able to remember the rest of my life, so I'm very fortunate to be out here," said Owen Christy of Stroudsburg.

Most of the fans do watch in wonder. It's certainly a spectacle unlike anything they've ever been a part of.

Of course, little Timmy Barner of Williamsport hasn't really watched many parades on TV before. His dad watched it all with a little more perspective.

"It's a dream come true. It's a bucket list item getting to be here," said Craig Barner of Willaimsport.