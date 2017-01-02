× USC Defeats Penn State

PASADENA — The USC Trojans have won the 103rd Rose Bowl, defeating the Penn State Nittany Lionsby a score of 52-49 in a down-to-the-wire game.

This was the third Rose Bowl match-up between the Nittany Lions and the Trojans. The last time the two teams met in the Rose Bowl was in 2009.

The 2016 campaign to the Rose Bowl was a Cinderella season for Penn State. The team began the season 2-2. and many fans were not anticipating a successful season. Penn State finished the regular season 10-2, capping off the year with a Big Ten Championship title.

This is the 25th Rose Bowl win for USC.

For more, check out the rest of WNEP’s Rose Bowl coverage.