Two Arrested for Home Burglary in Schuylkill County

Posted 4:04 pm, January 2, 2017
MAHANOY CITY — Two men are locked up for a burglary early Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

Police arrested Rashawn Gass, 29, and John Heemaneth, 30, both of Tamaqua.

Officers tell us the pair ransacked the living room of a home along East Mahanoy Avenue in Mahanoy City around 1:30 a.m.

The homeowners gave police a description of one of the men and a getaway vehicle. Tamaqua police spotted the vehicle a short time later and arrested the two men.

Both were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, and identity theft. Gass also faces  drug charges.

They are locked up in the Schuylkill County jail.

