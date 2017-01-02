× Rainy Day Off Spent at the Stroud Mall

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Pat Clarkson from Delaware Water Gap is headed to Florida in a few weeks, but before she takes off to warmer climates, she chose to spend a rainy, cold day in the Poconos at the movies with her family.

“It’s great. It’s great, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson, her clan, and many others at the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg had the day off for the holiday.

Twelve-year-old Trever Tyree enjoyed his last day off from school with family.

“It’s good because the mall is open and you can go watch a movie or you can go shopping later,” he said.

Other families, like the Lavacca’s from Stroudsburg, had the same idea.

“Well, it’s the last day of break before we all go back to school. The kids are going back to school. I’m going back to school, so we thought let’s do something fun for the last day as a family,” said Deborah Lavacca.

After the movie, whether people went shopping or out to eat, they say despite the rain it was a great day spent with family.

“We decided to come out even in the rain just to make her happy. Her brother decided to stay home with dad and play with his new toys, but it’s still exciting,” said Trishana Thomas of East Stroudsburg.

Thomas and her daughter had a whole rainy day planned. They were happy to get out one last time before it’s back to work and school.

“It’s fun. Maybe we will find some last minute deals, too. We’re excited,” said Thomas.