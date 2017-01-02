× New Year, New You?

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — The number one New Year’s resolution is in full-swing at Planet Fitness near Pottsville.

“I want to keep eating healthy and exercising and make it part of my daily life,” said Lorie Shadle of Schuylkill Haven.

Hundreds of people like Shadle spent part of their day at the gym, running away from 2016 and toward a new version of themselves in 2017.

“Today it’s been off the charts. It’s been crazy. A lot of people coming in,” said Planet Fitness Manager Dalton Farina.

Like most gyms during this time of year, Planet Fitness is running a special for those committing to exercising more in the new year. At this Planet Fitness, it’s $1 to sign up and then $10 a month.

So Farina has been enrolling new members non-stop.

Fred Lewert of Pine Grove is among the 50 people who signed up at the gym on Monday. He also got a membership for his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.

“It’s a family resolution,” said Lewert.

Lewert knows most people who plan to get fit for the new year eventually fall off the wagon, so he’s going to pace himself to stay on track.

Studies show less than 10 percent of people achieve their New Year’s resolutions, but starting slow is one of the best ways to stay on track.