Man Arrested After Pulling Gun On Another Man In Dunkin’ Donuts Parking Lot

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A man in Wyoming County is facing multiple charges tonight after allegedly taking the law into his own hands.

Police near Tunkhannock say a man was trying to prevent a driver he suspected had been drinking from leaving a Dunkin’ Donuts and ended up pulling a gun on him!

36-year-old Andrew Muscarelle of Kingsley hid his face as he was led out of the Tunkhannock Township Police Department.

Police say Muscarelle was at the Dunkin’ Donuts near Tunkhannock on Routes 92 and 6 around four this afternoon when he ended up pulling a gun on another man.

Police Chief Edward Morristell one of his officers was driving by at that time.

“He looked over to the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts and he observed a male that had a firearm drawn on a vehicle and was holding it, pointed in that direction,” said Chief Morristell.

Workers at the Dunkin’ Donuts watched as other officers came racing into the lot.

“All of a sudden a cop car, literally just came right in, basically diagonal, then all of a sudden, not even 10 seconds later, we saw the cop get out of his car and pulled his gun out,” said worker Gabriel Sorak.

“About six squad cars came flying into the parking lot, lights on, you can hear the cops yelling get on the ground and they`ve got guns pointed, yeah, all of them,” said worker Taylor Patton.

Police say Muscarelle noticed an open beer can inside the car of 53-year-old Matt Baldwin as Baldwin was getting to it while parked at the Dunkin’ Donuts.

Baldwin had his six-year-old granddaughter in the car with him so police say Muscarelle was preventing Baldwin from leaving, thinking he had been drinking and wanted to hold him until police arrived.

Police say when Baldwin put his car in reverse, Muscarelle said he feared for his life and pulled his gun on Baldwin.

“It`s a very busy time of day there, you have people coming in and out of the store, it`s both a convenient mart and Dunkin’ Donuts, lots of traffic, people fueling their vehicles and all this is transpiring in the middle of that,” said Chief Morristell.

Muscarelle was arrested, Baldwin was given a breathalyzer that he passed.

“Turned out the driver was not drunk, he did have an open container in the vehicle which he`s being cited for,” said Chief Morristell.

Muscarelle was arraigned tonight on several charges, including reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and false imprisonment, he was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.