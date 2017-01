× Liveblog: Rose Bowl 2017

PASADENA, Calif. — On Monday, January 2nd, the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. eastern time.

The Rose Bowl Parade can be seen on WNEP-TV.

Penn State is facing off against #9 USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl in southern California at 5 p.m. eastern time on ESPN.

The bowl game is a rematch of the very first Rose Bowl between Penn State and USC.