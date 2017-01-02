Funeral Arrangements Made for Fallen Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A state trooper killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest later this week.

Governor Wolf is scheduled to visit the state police barracks at Huntingdon on Monday to talk with those who served alongside Trooper Landon Weaver as state police still look into what led to the trooper's death.

There was a processional for Trooper Weaver through central Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was shot to death Friday night, south of State College.

According to state police, Trooper Weaver was sent to a home in rural Juniata Township to check into a protection from abuse order violation.

The home belonged to Jason Robison's mother and stepfather. Weaver was sent there alone.

Somehow, Robison pulled out a gun and shot weaver.

Robison took off and was found in an empty mobile home Saturday morning.

State police say Robison refused orders and made threats. That's when they shot and killed their suspect.

Police add Robison had a long criminal record, including assault, drunk driving, and theft. They still haven't said how and why Robison had access to a gun.

Trooper Weaver's viewing is set for Wednesday afternoon at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

He will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Martinsburg, Blair County on Thursday.

Weaver leaves behind his parents, wife, and brother.

Governor Wolf has ordered flags fly at half staff.

40.415527 -78.019539