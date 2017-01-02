× Fun Ways to Spend a Day Off

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Since New Years Day was on Sunday, many businesses and schools observed the holiday on Monday.

It was not a snowy winter day or a sunny summer day, so many people were forced to spend their day off inside. That was just fine for the people who went to the Great Escape movie theater near the Lycoming Mall. Mary Thompson and her family came to see the movie “Passengers.”

“My mom has off. This is her last day off, so we just thought about coming down and seeing a movie with her, and my dad has off too. It’s a great way to end the break,” Thompson said.

Vickie McKibben of Cogan Station took her grandson to see “Sing.”

“And it’s nasty outside, so that just makes it even better,” McKibben said.

There was more fun down the road at Hoopla’s Family Fun and Grill. The arcade and restaurant was packed with families making the most of their day off. Families could eat, play games, and cash in their tickets for prizes.

“It’s the last day before they go back to school, and I have to go back to work, so we figured we’d come up and have lunch here and play some games,” Chris Arnold said.

People tell Newswatch 16 another way to spend their day off is ice skating at the rink in Sunbury.

“I mean I’m trying to avoid all the homework that I’ve put off doing and just have fun with my family,” Emma Sharp said.

Dozens of people spent the day at the Sunbury Youth Community Center’s ice skating rink. It is open seven days a week and located on Memorial Drive.