Crash Damages Several Parked Vehicles in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:05 pm, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29PM, January 2, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- Neighbors are praising a woman in Wilkes-Barre for stopping a driver involved in a five-vehicle crash late Sunday night.

Many in the neighborhood were awaken by a big bang.

"I heard something go boom, boom, boom!" Shante Lawrence said.

"It was strange to me that there was five cars piled up like that," said Dwight Smith.

What they saw and heard was a five-vehicle crash on Poplar Street in Wilkes-Barre. Neighbors say a driver drove into four parked vehicles, totaling at least one of them. Then, neighbors say the driver tried to take off.

"The lady was trying to bolt for the corner! I was like, 'Uh uh, excuse me! Somebody call the police!'" said Lawrence.

Lawrence says she made sure to get the driver's attention. Lawrence started talking with her, trying to calm her down, until police arrived.

"I said, 'Excuse me. Come here because, you know, people work hard for their money. You don't want to destroy somebody's property. You understand what I'm saying?"

Now neighbors are praising Lawrence for her quick thinking, and they are thankful no one was hurt.

Police say the driver was taken for blood alcohol tests, but so far the driver has not been charged. Police are still investigating.

