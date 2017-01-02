× 7-Year-Old Girl from Forty Fort Steps up to Help Police

FORTY FORT — A small act of kindness from a young girl is getting a big reaction.

“She didn’t have to do this. She went out of her way to make things nicer for the community and make it easier for the community,” said Asst. Police Chief Bill Stone.

The gesture went a long way, especially in light of the tragic death of a state police trooper killed Friday in the line of duty.

“It’s a wonderful thing she could do something like that for the police department and the public,” said one man.

“All little kids should learn police are their friends. They’re not someone they should be afraid of. They should be someone they cooperate with,” said another neighbor.

“Newswatch 16 talked to Ava’s mom about handing out the calendars. She didn’t want her daughter to go on camera because she wanted to teach her you can do something nice without getting recognition for it.

“I think that’s nice, too. It’s the act that’s more important, not the giving,” said Mayor Andy Tuzinski of Forty Fort.

Still, the mayor wants Ava to know she is appreciated. So he’s now planning to give her a good citizenship award, although he’ll do it in private to honor her parent’s wishes.