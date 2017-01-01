2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Third Annual Bulldawg Plunge Benefits Water Rescue Team

January 1, 2017

BERWICK -- A courageous group dove into the freezing Susquehanna River in Columbia County on Sunday.

It was the third annual Reliance Fire Company No. 1 Susquehanna Bulldawg Plunge.

People who dove in had to donate money to the Berwick Fire Department Water Rescue Team.

This year, the chilly dip also paid tribute to Chief Bill Coolbaugh who was the co-founder of the water rescue team.

"Because of the river here and the amount it's used, to make awareness of the water rescue team that is available," Coolbaugh said.

Coolbaugh was inspired to create the water rescue team after he had to wait for someone to get a boat to help rescue a fisherman.

