The Roar Restored: Penn State’s Road to the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State is facing off against USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl in southern California and thousands of Nittany Lions fans made the journey from our area to cheer on the team.

The 103rd Rose Bowl game is a rematch of the very first Rose Bowl between Penn state and USC. This is a match-up between two of the hottest teams in the country. The Nittany Lions have won nine straight while the Trojans have won eight in a row.

Newswatch 16’s Landon Stolar and Jon Meyer have been along for the ride with team and the fans.

Watch our special coverage of Penn State’s road to the 2017 Rose Bowl below:

There's plenty of local talent on Penn State's roster. Seven players hail from our area, and they say this is a dream come true.

The Rose Parade is Monday morning before kickoff, and some fans from our area actually got to help make those floats.

The Penn State football players aren't the only ones getting a reward at the end of a great season with a trip to the Rose Bowl, so is the Penn State Blue Band. Its members have put in a lot of work to get here, too.

