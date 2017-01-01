Starbucks Offers Free Coffee for the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- It was the best way to kick off the new year, if you love coffee.

Starbucks gave away free coffee at its Dickson City location for one hour Sunday afternoon.

The coffee giant wanted to spread the good feeling of a new year with its Pop-up Cheer Party. Starbucks revealed 100 locations across the country each day for the event.

People turned out to the coffee shop for a cup of cheer.

"Well first of all, I love Starbucks, so to have something for free is always wonderful to start off the year," said Alexandria Derr.

"I think it's wonderful. I didn't know if it was going to hit our area, since Pennsylvania is a big state, so my husband looked at it this morning and says, 'Hey, it's in Dickson City, so we're going.'"

The Starbucks pop-up event will end on Monday with the last 100 locations being revealed.