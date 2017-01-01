New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG -- A family is looking to the community for help after a fire destroyed their home in Union County.

It wasn't the way you'd want to start a new year: windows busted and a thick smell of burnt wood after a home in Mifflinburg was destroyed by an early-morning fire.

Scott Gessner lives in the home on Forest Hill Road with his family. He said his boys were smoking meat when he heard two loud explosions in the garage before noticing the house was on fire.

"We really don't know if it came from that because we did not have the high of a heat on today."

Gessner tells Newswatch 16 the fire spread quickly from the barn to the house.

Officials say high winds helped the fire spread into the first and second floors and crews battled the flames for more than two hours.

Mifflinburg Hose Company along with several other companies, including two from nearby Synder County, were on scene to help put out the fire.

Everyone was able to make out it safely and spent most of the day overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

"That means a whole lot to us. The community around here is pretty good, so we are grateful," Gessner said.

A state police fire marshal is expected to look for an official cause.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. You can donate by clicking here.