First Babies Born in the New Year

A new year means new babies!

Newswatch 16 stopped by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to meet the first baby born in the new year.

Ryan Louie of Dallas was born six pounds and one ounce at 1:28 a.m. and was the first baby born in Luzerne County.

And in Montour County, Frederick Frost was born at 7 pounds and 12 ounces at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

He came into the world at 12:24 a.m.

The proud mom and dad were off to a great start for the new year.

"Exciting and scary, it's kind of surreal," said mom Donna Frost of Selinsgrove.

"I mean it's just wow he's here. Words cannot really describe how I feel," said dad Scott Frost. "We are so happy to have him here. He is a blessing from God."

Frederick is the first child for Donna and Scott Frost of Snyder County.