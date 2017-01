Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY-- Music, friends, food and a gigantic light bulb.

Sunbury residents closed out 2016 with a rocking party on Market Street.

As a few snowflakes fluttered down, bands played to the crowd.

Inside the VIP tent there were treats from local restaurants and adult beverages.

Earlier in the evening kids enjoyed a magic show and games.

The grand finale is a giant light bulb that is hoisted into the air and lit up at midnight, a tribute to the area's history as a pioneer of electricity.