Rose Bowl Preps, Coach takes steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin got right to the point..."I would really appreciate one of these Rose Bowl helmets for my man cave, already sent out a request for that."

Even James Franklin knows how cool this is. He's coaching in the Rose Bowl with a Penn State program that's been through so much to get here, but they did thanks to his leadership.

If I remember right I was like the fifth (fourth) head coach in like twenty seven months at Penn State if you count interim head coach said Franklin. That is a lot of change in a short period of time and really completely different philosophies.

A Reporter asked USC Coach Clay Helton: "Just curious what your thoughts are on what James Franklin has been able to do a Penn State?"

"Outstanding", prompted Helton. "To think kind of be where they were at 2 and 2 and then run off 9 straight and I think about the opponents in the big games that they were a part of, just shows the resiliency of that team and a tremendous leader in Coach Franklin of what he's been able to do this season especially down the stretch."

Landon said: "And coach Franklin will try to do something even more impressive, win the granddaddy of them all and notch his first ever 12 win season."

"To me that's a different threshold", added Franklin. "There's only a handful of teams in the country that are going to do that. that's something that's significant."

So is just playing in Pasadena.

"At some point I'm I am going to look up", gushed Helton "and I'm going to go back to be at a 12 year old kid for a second and just let the goosebumps happen."

"If you have a bucket list as a coach this is one of the things that you want to do in your career" Franklin chimed in, "and I don't know if you could have written a better script for the Rose Bowl with USC and Penn State coming together"

Newswatch 16's coverage of the Roar Restored sponsored by Gibbons Ford and the Law Offices of Caputo and Mariotti. >