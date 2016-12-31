2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot and Killed in Huntingdon County

Posted 7:03 am, December 31, 2016, by
deadly_shooting

Huntingdon County  — Authorities in central Pennsylvania are searching for the man they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Investigators say Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed Friday evening while investigating a domestic-related incident at a home outside of Altoona.

The suspect is identified as 32 year old Jason Robison of Hesston.  The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.  “Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s