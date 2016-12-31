Pennsylvania Gas Tax Hike Goes Into Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Ringing in the new year means drivers will see the price a the pump going up. A gas tax of eight cents per gallon is expected to go into effect on January 1st. It's the third and final scheduled hike as part of legislation signed in 2013.

Pennsylvania already has the highest gas tax in the nation at nearly 70 cents per gallon between federal and state taxes.

Fill up your car today if you haven't already - before a scheduled $0.08/gallon gas tax hike takes effect Jan 1 in PA. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/EkswVUjsH9 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) December 31, 2016

Dan Nicolais from Newton Township filled up a full tank for not only his car, but his snowblower too.

"If I can save, I'll save," he exclaimed.

Pennsylvania's gas tax goes toward helping fund road and bridge projects throughout the state. You can see which projects are being funded through the tax by clicking here.

"I think it sucks," said Ron Miller of Scranton. "I don't believe what they're doing. Where is all this extra money they've been charging us for these roadwork? I haven't seen anything done."

"Stopped to fill my tank up because I knew the price of fuel was going to take a pretty big jump," said Jeff Kyle of Clarks Summit, who filled up ahead of the hike. "I do a lot of driving so it means more out of my back pocket. As long as the money goes where it's supposed to go which is infrastructure, then I guess that's a positive thing."

On top of the gas tax hike, there's a six percent hike coming for those using the Pennsylvania turnpike starting on January 8th.