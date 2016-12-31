× In Your Neighborhood

Wyoming Valley STEM Program “Kids Who Code”

Wyoming Seminary sponsors a STEM Program “Kids Who Code”. It’s for children in kindergarten through 8th grade to learn about computer programming. The event is free and open to the public. Kids Who Code event is held at the Wyoming Seminary Lower School on Wyoming Ave. in Forty Fort on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Reservations are required. To register online see wyomingseminary.org/page.cfm?p=2099.

Skyliners Drum Corps January Camp

The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps is welcoming new members in brass, percussion, color guard & battery. The Skyliners Drum Corps sponsors a free January Camp held at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth during the weekend of Jan. 14 & 15: Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. & Sunday at 8 a.m. It’s a good place to belong, improve abilities, and achieve goals while having fun. For more information for joining the drum corps see skylinersdbc.org/join.