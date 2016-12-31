Amber Alert Cancelled For Toddler in Mercer County

2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Posted 3:16 pm, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 03:51PM, December 31, 2016
amber_alert

MERCER COUNTY — Update 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, Ariella Downs was safely located in Reading, PA.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department Mercer County.

According to troopers, an eight month toddler was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville, PA at around noon. Investigators believe that toddler, Ariella Downs, may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert. Velasquez  is 5’10” with  brown eyes and drives a dark green Ford Explorer with Ohio plates reading GGD-7760.  Troopers caution drivers to approach the SUV if you see it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Sharpsville Borough Police Department at 724-662-6110

1 Comment