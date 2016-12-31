× Amber Alert Cancelled For Toddler in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Update 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, Ariella Downs was safely located in Reading, PA.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department Mercer County.

According to troopers, an eight month toddler was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville, PA at around noon. Investigators believe that toddler, Ariella Downs, may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert. Velasquez is 5’10” with brown eyes and drives a dark green Ford Explorer with Ohio plates reading GGD-7760. Troopers caution drivers to approach the SUV if you see it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Sharpsville Borough Police Department at 724-662-6110