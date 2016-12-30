Vandal Breaks Into High School, Rides Floor Cleaning Zamboni Through Hallways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- Surveillance footage caught 21-year-old Robert Joseph Nast inside the Tunkhannock Area High School.

Authorities say Nast broke into the high school Thursday night and spent about an hour inside roaming the halls.

"Video shows he was at the back of the school," commented Chief Edward Morristell of the Tunkhannock Township Police Department. "He was throwing some boards around prior to him making entry to the school. Once inside he knocked some desks over. There`s a floor cleaning zamboni that he is seen riding around through the hallways."

According to authorities after Nast was arrested this Friday afternoon, he didn't remember the overnight joyride on the floor cleaning machine, ripping down decorations in the hallway, or stopping to write obscene messages on classroom white boards.

"Must have a grudge about the school..." said Rick Tunniclif, a parent of a student at the school. "Probably some kid from right here."

Police confirm Nast was a former student. He reportedly told authorities he didn't have a grudge against the school, but he had had a few drinks, drove by the school and thought it looked different. That was when Nast decided to break in to get a better look.

Jonathan Kashatus has a child who goes to the school, and worries about the security.

"People shouldn't be drinking so much number one! And maybe the school should have a little more security at the school," Kashatus said.

Nast has been charged with burglary, vandalism, and about half dozen charges in total.

He is locked up in the Wyoming County Jail, after being unable to post his $20,000 bail.