Police Search for Information over Fatal Williamsport Shooting
WILLIAMSPORT — A man has died following a daytime shooting in Williamsport.
Officers with the Williamsport bureau rushed to the 2000 Block of Boyd Street in Williamsport just after 3 p.m. on Friday.
When authorities arrived, they found William Blackwell with a gunshot wound.
Blackwell was flown to Geisinger Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact police in Williamsport.