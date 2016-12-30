Police Search for Information over Fatal Williamsport Shooting

2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

WILLIAMSPORT — A man has died following a daytime shooting in Williamsport.

Officers with the Williamsport bureau rushed to the 2000 Block of Boyd Street in Williamsport just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

When authorities arrived, they found William Blackwell with a gunshot wound.

Blackwell was flown to Geisinger Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact police in Williamsport.

 

