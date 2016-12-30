Penn State Gear Flys off Shelves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Penn State merchandise sales are soaring at Schuylkill Valley Sports in the Wyoming Valley Mall....And we ain't *lion!*

"Haven't had a team like this in a while, so it's Penn State fever around here," Matt Camella said, the store manager at Schuylkill Valley Sports."We couldn't keep enough Penn State stuff on the racks!"

In fact, the store sold out of all Penn State glassware or mugs, although, they will be getting a new shipment soon.

That's what Jennifer Richards was hoping to buy when she went shopping here. There is plenty of other Nittany Lion gear, like hats, shirts and more.

"My husband's a huge fan," Richards told Newswatch 16, "his birthday's Monday, so that's why we're here, getting him some more Penn State gear.

Her two sons are also hoping mom will get them something so they can cheer on the team in style, too.

"I think I want a helmet or sports pads or something!" Tyler said.

Schuylkill Valley Sports is now making a list of names of people who want rose bowl champion shirts if Penn State wins. A few dozen people already made the request, in hopes they will win.

A win for the Penn State, means a win for Schuylkill Valley Sports and other area businesses.