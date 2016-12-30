Penn State Fans Make Cross Country Journey to Watch Nittany Lions in Rose Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- It's a huge weekend for Penn State fans across our area and for many they want to see the Rose Bowl from the stands.

Luggage in hand, plane tickets in the other, folks were ready to go hours before departure at the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton International Airport.

"We realized we were a couple thousand dollars in debt due to paying for this trip, but we are excited to see it," Paul Kovach Northampton.

Fans were on a direct flight out of the airport near Pittston flying out to California to watch Monday's Rose Bowl. TJ Kearns won the tickets in a raffle and decided to take his uncle.

" I am really excited. My uncle is a huge Penn State fan. It's the Rose Bowl, it could be anywhere," said TJ Kearns of West Pittston.

Thompson Tours says phone calls were "through the roof" from fans ready to watch the Nittany Lions take on the Trojans.

"Right after they won the BIG 10, I decided that was it. My brother said 'Hey want to go to Pasadena?' That's when I decided," said Marty Cecci of Scranton.

For some fans this has been a long time coming.

"It's been on my bucket list for years, my father never made it. When I was small I used to watch the Rose Bowl Parade and the game every year with him so this is a bucket list and a dream come true for me," said Bill Downey of Kingston.

The game kicks off at 5pm on ESPN. Newswatch 16 is already there and will have coverage of events leading up to the game and following it.